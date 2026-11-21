GERB took part in the election of the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council because it wants functioning institutions. This was stated by the chair of GERB-SDS's parliamentary group, Denitsa Sacheva, a day after the National Assembly elected 11 representatives from the parliamentary quota.

On November 20, Parliament filled six seats in the judges' chamber and five in the prosecutors' chamber. The vote was held after a years-long procedure to renew the parliamentary quota of the SJC. The election of the new members was described by the National Assembly as a step toward forming a full composition of the judicial body's personnel authority.

Independence will be proven through decisions

„GERB took part because we want functioning institutions. We want a functioning SJC, and I think we took the most constructive approach,“ Sacheva said.

According to Sacheva, the newly elected members should be given an opportunity to show how they will work, rather than being labeled from the outset as dependent on the political forces that nominated or supported them.

„It would be a shame if this SJC were a gift to some and a threat to others, because that would torpedo it on its very first day. Let us give it a chance; let us see whether it can be independent,“ the chair of GERB-SDS's parliamentary group said.

She pointed out that the true test of the members' independence begins now. In her words, the important question is whether they will be able to make decisions independently of the people who nominated and elected them. Sacheva added that the SJC's independence would be seen above all in decisions that are inconvenient for those in power.

„GERB is neither concerned nor afraid, nor have we taken any destructive actions with regard to the SJC. We treated it with the necessary respect and propriety,“ she said.

How Sacheva voted

Sacheva said she had supported all the candidates except Emil Dechev and Tanya Radulovska. In her words, the remaining candidates presented their concepts and deserved an opportunity to show how they could contribute to greater trust in appointments and disciplinary accountability in the judicial system.

Comment on the 2027 budget

In the television interview, Sacheva also commented on the draft state budget for 2027. She said that with an average salary of 1,000 euros and a nominal increase of 5%, inflation of 4% would absorb most of the growth.

According to her calculation, this would leave between 33 and 50 cents of additional purchasing power per person per day. Sacheva said that during the budget discussion, the focus should be not only on revenue, expenditure and debt, but also on what the actual effect on people would be.