Hackers had covert access to the networks of the state administration for five years and exfiltrated at least 130 gigabytes of information. The amount is equivalent to more than 62 million pages of documents. Velizar Varbanov, the national cybersecurity coordinator, described the incident as the largest cyberattack against Bulgaria to date.

The first indications of malicious activity date back to 2021, but the breach was only discovered in 2026. The alert was received by the National Cybersecurity Centre on June 23, after security software detected unusual activity outside working hours.

Access Was Maintained Through Various Methods

“Fortunately for us, the hackers began operating after working hours. The system detected that an employee was continuing to work and process information even though he was not at his workplace. That is when the alarm was triggered,” explained national cybersecurity coordinator Velizar Varbanov.

The analysis showed that malicious files had been installed in the state administration’s infrastructure as early as 2021. They provided unauthorised access and allowed the hackers to remain undetected for years.

According to Varbanov, this was not the work of a single piece of malware. Multiple programmes and various methods of intrusion were used – phishing attacks, system vulnerabilities and compromised accounts. Several hundred devices were infected, including computers, servers and virtual machines.

The aim of the attack was not financial gain or the theft of personal data, but the collection of information about the state’s operations and intentions.

The Perpetrators Have Not Yet Been Identified

“They want to collect information about the state, see how it operates, analyse it and even predict what its next moves will be,” the national coordinator said.

There are suppositions about the hacker groups behind the attack, but they are based on technical analysis. Intelligence information and international cooperation are needed to identify the specific perpetrators.

An interagency task force involving the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, the State Agency for National Security, the State Intelligence Agency and other structures is working on the case. The hackers used servers in various countries, including previously compromised machines. Therefore, the location of a server does not necessarily mean that the respective country is involved in the attack.

90 Days of Enhanced Monitoring Ahead

Three of the five phases in the response plan have been completed. Communication between the hackers and the infected devices has been cut off, and the identified malicious files have been removed. The next steps are to strengthen the infrastructure and conduct enhanced monitoring for 90 days.

The national cybersecurity system is currently monitoring 27 administrations. Its scope is set to be expanded, and Varbanov did not rule out the possibility that other incidents linked to the same hacker groups could be uncovered.

According to him, the case demonstrates the need for the state to shift from responding after an incident has occurred to prevention. “Every agency has information about itself, but it does not see the whole picture. When the system is centralised, you can prevent an incident before it happens,” Varbanov said.