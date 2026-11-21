I see no collusion in the election of the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council, former Speaker of Parliament Iva Miteva said on bTV’s “This Saturday and Sunday” program. According to her, the vote was “the only right and possible course of action” for the parliamentary groups.

On November 20, the National Assembly elected 11 of the 21 candidates for the parliamentary quota on the SJC. A majority of 160 votes was required for each candidate. Miteva said the majority achieved was the reason the election became possible after a long period during which the council’s membership had not been renewed.

“I do not believe the body is politicized”

“I do not believe the body is politicized. Especially since the two political nominees—Mr. Pandov and Ms. Rangelova—were eliminated,” Miteva said. She described the elected candidates as people with high professional and moral qualities and said that the new SJC “differs considerably” from its predecessors.

According to her, GERB and the MRF supported almost all of the nominations, with differences emerging over only two names. “So I believe this cannot be described as a new political assemblage. Rather, it can be described as a genuinely reasonable decision and a precedent-setting risk,” Miteva said.

Hope for a reform-oriented body

Miteva said no preliminary conclusions should be drawn about the elected council members. She also commented on the phrase “a spoonful of tar,” used by Lena Borislavova to describe part of the new body.

“Of those I know, I do not see that spoonful of tar. But I do not know all the members who were elected to the Supreme Judicial Council. So let us not speculate about our colleagues and their names. Let everyone have an equal start,” Iva Miteva said.

The former Parliament speaker said she hoped the SJC would be reform-oriented, but warned that the final assessment would depend on its actions. “Those actions will show us whether they will uphold their independence, integrity and reputation,” she said.

Miteva added that if the election had not taken place, the criticism directed at the parliamentary groups would have been even stronger. She urged the newly elected members to act according to their conscience and inner convictions.