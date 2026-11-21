The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy is preparing changes to the support system for people with disabilities. Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova told NOVA that the aim is to direct funds more effectively towards people’s actual needs, without taking away any rights.

“Our goal has never been, nor will it ever be, to take away the rights of these people. We want the funds at our disposal to be directed much more effectively towards the needs of people with disabilities,” Efremova said.

According to her, funding for support increases every year, but this does not necessarily lead to greater satisfaction with the care provided. The package of changes is to be discussed with representative organizations of people with disabilities.

Checks on TELK decisions

Efremova said that cases of discrepancies in TELK decisions are being investigated. As an example, she cited people with decisions certifying 100% loss of vision who hold driving licences and drive cars.

The Ministry is working with the Ministry of Interior to track unregulated practices in the issuing of such decisions. Electronic systems can assist with the automated verification of data, but the results will not be accepted without an additional medical assessment.

The minister assured that no changes detrimental to mothers and personal assistants would be introduced. There are more than 100,000 personal assistants in the country who care for over 85,000 people with disabilities. In the first half of 2027, it is expected to become clear whether there will be changes to the Personal Assistance Act and the related regulations.

500 social taxis under discussion

Among the initiatives under discussion is the “Social Taxi” service. The idea is for people in vulnerable situations to have access to specialized transport to a hospital, bank or shop.

“Our idea is to have 500 such taxis available to all municipalities in the country,” Efremova explained. The Ministry is in talks with the European Commission on the Social Climate Plan. The negotiations are expected to continue in 2027, while the approved investments are expected to begin in 2028.

Christmas supplements and assistance

About 290,000 people who receive their social support by bank transfer have already received the Christmas supplement. From November 23, the funds will also be available at post offices, where they can be collected until December 23.

A little over 500,000 people in total will receive Christmas support. The next budget also provides for Easter and Christmas supplements of €50 each for low-income families. The payment of heating assistance is also continuing.

Regarding the serious accident on the Trakia motorway, Efremova said that contact had been established with all 13 families of the victims. Three applications for assistance have already been submitted and are being processed. Each family will receive €8,000.

Psychological support for an underage victim

The Social Affairs Minister also commented on the case involving the sexual assault of an underage girl. According to her, the State Agency for Child Protection was alerted by a mother who had seen a video being circulated on social media.

Following the report, an investigation was launched and pre-trial proceedings were initiated. The agency alerted the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime, requesting that the video materials be taken down. The girl is receiving psychological support, while social services are working with her, her family and the families of the three underage boys, Efremova said.