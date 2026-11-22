Modern electric buses will serve intercity routes in Vratsa and public transport in Montana. The new vehicles are part of the approved concept for integrated territorial investments (ITI) of the Northwestern Region, „Green Solutions for Sustainable Development of the NWR“. The strategic project for Northwestern Bulgaria is funded with €39 million under the 2021–2027 Regions in Development Programme, managed by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, which also includes investments under the 2021–2027 Environment Programme for environmental measures.

The lead beneficiary of the project is the Municipality of Vratsa, in partnership with the Municipality of Montana and „Trolleybus Transport – Vratsa“ Ltd. The municipalities of Byala Slatina, Borovan and Mizia, as well as the Vratsa Regional Administration –– as an associated partner, are also participating. In addition to the delivery of electric buses, the project envisages the construction of charging stations and the introduction of intelligent systems providing passengers with real-time information, including the renovation of bus stops. Project funding will be used to repair and modernize the second phase of Vratsa’s central pedestrian zone. Street and technical infrastructure, landscaping and cycle lanes will also be built in the Vratsa Industrial Park. Vratsa will also acquire a multifunctional sports hall, „Arena Vratsa“.

In Montana, the project envisages the energy renovation and modernization of the Dragomir Asenov Drama Theatre, as well as the provision of a mobile medical office to improve access to quality healthcare in the municipality’s smaller settlements.

The concept also includes measures to prevent the risk of flooding for people living along the Skat River, as well as repair works to improve the urban environment and mitigate climate change.

Nearly €59 million will also be invested in the South Central Region under the programme במסגרת the ITI concept, „Overcoming Inequalities in the SCR in Peripheral Municipalities along the Haskovo–Harmanli–Svilengrad Axis for the Transition to Carbon-Neutral, Climate-Resilient and Socially Inclusive Cities“. The concept includes a total of 11 projects and brings together 42 interconnected activities. The funding will be used to build new cycle lanes, car parks with electric vehicle charging stations, new bus stops, and measuring devices for traffic and air quality. In addition, key public buildings such as Haskovo Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment, Haskovo Specialized Hospital for Active Oncology Treatment, the Haskovo Youth Centre and Hristo Botev Primary School in the Svilengrad village of Levka will be renovated and modernized.

The construction of a Residential Care Centre for elderly people and a Community Centre for Early Childhood Development is also planned, along with the provision of social housing and integrated health and social care in Svilengrad. With regard to the modernization of the urban environment, the project envisages major repairs to the spaces between residential blocks, the construction of a multifunctional sports hall in Svilengrad, and the rehabilitation of municipal roads, including the Koren–Krivo Pole section in Haskovo Municipality. Project funding will improve access to healthcare services and the prevention of socially significant diseases in the region. A regional low-carbon integrated tourism product for ecological, cultural and wine tourism will be created.

The goal is to comprehensively improve the quality of life in the settlements through investments in publicly significant sectors and urban infrastructure, as well as measures to develop the area’s tourist appeal.