The militarization of the European Union and its economy will not lead to lasting growth. This was stated by former Prime Minister and leader of the European Socialists Sergei Stanishev on the BNT programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”.

He commented on the negotiations over the common European budget and insisted that it should be sufficiently ambitious. According to him, Bulgaria is among the countries advocating for the maximum possible preservation of cohesion funds, because they are an expression of European solidarity.

“Yes, there must be sufficient spending on security and defence – that is clear, but I am against the militarization of the European Union and its economy, because it will not lead to lasting growth,” Stanishev said.

The former prime minister described linking the budget to other issues as unacceptable, calling it “extortion” and “blackmail”. In the conversation, he stressed that spending on security and defence is necessary, but must not displace development policies.

A call for economic reforms

According to Stanishev, the European Union must focus on its own economic development. He called for reforms that would give impetus to industry, production and technological competition.

Stanishev insisted that the EU should become a single market, rather than merely a common market. He identified the numerous internal restrictions on economic development as an obstacle and said that the union must take advantage of its scale.

Central and Eastern Europe as an engine

“It must become one market and benefit from its scale, because in today’s complex world, scale is of enormous importance,” he said.

According to Stanishev, Central and Eastern Europe are gradually becoming a new engine of economic development for the EU. He noted that 11 countries in the region have more dynamic economic growth and are more adaptable to changes in the world than the more static societies of Western Europe.

Stanishev also warned of the consequences of a possible breakup of the European Union. “If it breaks up, we will be among those hit hardest,” he said, calling for the union to be made more effective.

He recalled that 20 years ago he had led the Bulgarian government during the final stage before the country’s accession to the EU. According to him, at that time accession on 1 January 2007 had still not been guaranteed, but there was strong public support for achieving this national goal.