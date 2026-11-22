After more than four years with an expired mandate, the Supreme Judicial Council now has a newly elected composition. The final seat was filled by Petko Stefanov Petkov, an investigator at the National Investigation Service, who received 323 votes from his colleagues, bTV reports.

The other candidate to represent the investigators – Boyko Atanasov – received 40 votes. Thus, the election of the members of the new Supreme Judicial Council has concluded, after prosecutors, judges and the National Assembly had previously selected their representatives.

A total of 453 investigators were entitled to vote in the election. The electoral commission declared Petko Petkov an elected member of the council from the investigators’ quota. The decision states:

“Petko Stefanov Petkov – investigator at the National Investigation Service, with 323 votes.”

The election may be challenged

The electoral commission’s decision is not yet final. It may be challenged within 7 days before a joint five-member panel of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

If no appeal is filed or the court does not annul the election, the newly elected members will be able to take their oath after this period expires. The expectation is that the new composition will begin work in the first days of December.

With Petkov’s election, the procedure for filling the new governing body of the judiciary has concluded. The previous Supreme Judicial Council continued to work for more than four years after its regular mandate expired.