FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

DW: What are these drones that are sinking ships in the Black Sea? Bangladeshi ones?

Oh, come on! Only a fool would not figure out where these primitive weapons are coming from. They are the desperate actions of a complex-ridden satrap who, in his desire to conquer a foreign country, is destroying his own.

It is deeply sad to see once again how a tyrant like Putin has put an enormous cultural heritage in a coffin, brought intellect to its knees, sent those who disagree and the dignified to Siberia, and buried the rest after “treatment” with “Novichok”. It is worth looking at the life and work of the writer Saltykov-Shchedrin to convince yourself that, to this day, genius is the enemy, while the rule of the Father and the illiteracy of the serfs remain an enduring religion.

What would you say about the current government and its failures as a whole?

There was enormous hope for victory over evil, corruption, and legal and lawless violence. Yet another failure in the mass electoral dreams. An impressive multitude of unknown faces appeared in parliament—people without any civic conduct familiar to us, without an impressive biography and without contributions to science and culture. We owe this unexpected parliamentary accessory to our concealed love of the mediocre and voiceless. A notable sociopathy and provincial friendliness are the main factors in this random selection.

I have the following theory—in general terms, that something neo-communist has returned. And that the current government desperately shies away from any discussion of the two biggest communist crimes of the 1980s—the concealed truth about Chernobyl and the “Revival Process”. Is that so?

It seems to me that your theory is correct. Europe’s great mistake was admitting us into a union of worthy nations. Given our political conduct, we do not deserve such an honour. We yearn for an Asian form of dictatorship that called itself “communism” and had nothing to do with the political fantasies of Marx, raised by the capitalist Engels.

As for this shameful act and crime called the “Revival Process”, I could talk for hours. A large part of my biography as a lecturer and author is connected with Turkey. They always shower me with love and self-confidence there.

For me, rediscovering the consequences of Chernobyl is a banal crime. There is nothing mysterious about it. Sacrificing the health and lives of a population in the name of the survival of vassals and their loyalty to the padishah is a well-known historical phenomenon. Read about the shameful deeds of Alexander Nevsky. The tragedy is that this happened here yesterday, rather than several centuries ago.

Why does the pro-Western cause in Bulgaria almost invariably fail?

We have never been Western. Only part of our post-Liberation intelligentsia has been pro-Western, and that remains the case to this day. The Ottoman legacy is a gene, even a chromosome or hereditary disease among all Balkan states. Five centuries of illness require five centuries of treatment. A leading factor in this difficult-to-treat epidemic is the natural need for cunning, survival with minimal effort, sheep-like submissiveness and love of the ruling fool with a Neolithic scent.

It is strange that the prosperity of the average person is directly proportional to his aggressive stupidity. We are witnessing an expansion of an intangible cultural heritage that is neither culture nor heritage. On this unfortunate land, the mentality of the illiterate will be the winner.

Where do you stand on the left-right spectrum?

How many people in our country truly understand what left and right mean? Here, this divide carries historical meaning stripped of any genuine political affiliation.

In Bulgaria, I am on the right, with enormous reservations about domestic capital and its reincarnation, accompanied by five-pointed stars, sickles and hammers. It is possible that one day I will be on the left—a European leftist who holds all dictatorships or their heirs, who define themselves as left-wing, in contempt.

Culture Minister Miloshev boasted of an additional 5.5 million for culture. What needs to be done in this “sector” in practical terms? What kind of organisation and cultural system should there be to reward meaningful work—and is such a thing possible at all?

Allow me to use a cliché worn out over the years. The state rests on two pillars—education and culture. That is the way it is. Everything else is a consequence.

The main problem is caused by ineffective and unjust laws, which primarily determine the distribution of an eternally miserable budget. These are the outdated and unjust ZZRК, ZKN, ZAP, ZFI and ZRT. The existing laws are the reason for the misery, corruption and phenomena that make us a peripheral and insignificant culture for Europe and the world. It is very strange that we have a minister whose contribution—or even civic conduct—is unknown, and who has a land surveyor’s education.

Every budget in the ministry is larger than the previous one. Today, there is no recalculation to account for increased incomes and inflation. Years ago, the culture budget was one per cent of GDP. In 2021 it was 0.6 per cent, and today it is already 0.43 per cent of GDP. This is a disaster, guaranteeing miserable survival and imitations of dubious success. I would need at least several hours to explain this issue.

All right, do you actually like this type of “democracy” of ours at the moment? What should we do to become at least like the Poles or Greeks?

An imitation of democracy is not democracy. This folkloric democracy, this chalga democracy, is the main reason why we are the poorest, most unhappy, least educated and sickest Europeans. We live in a closed circle. My pessimism has always defeated shapeless optimism.

What worries you personally? What keeps you from sleeping peacefully?

The right question would be what does not worry me, but I cannot answer that here. What displeases me is the eternal victory of the illiterate, the self-confidence of the victorious fool, the catastrophic mentality of the primitive and the slow death of doomed reason.

After your father, Dalchev, Koychev and a few others—what happened to Bulgarian sculpture over the past 30 years?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Monumental sculpture has turned into anthropomorphic kitsch—you see it everywhere. There is no contemporary sculpture for the urban environment. Two generations of artists have not been represented in national or municipal collections. I owe my artistic biography to open borders and the opportunity to realise projects that are unthinkable in the environment in which I work.

What was the last thing you sculpted?

That question should not be asked. Ever! This is not a story, nor is it poetry. Come to the studio and share your opinion. It has often happened around the world that people have asked me what I wanted to say with my work. That is stupidity combined with a lack of imagination and a sense of aesthetics. The only time I have explained my concept was in Brazil, to a blind man who, feeling my work with his hands, told me that he liked it very much.

Have you become completely disillusioned? Can you say one single encouraging thing? Because life is passing by and still does not live up to the dream that things will get better.

Something encouraging. To whom? To this unfortunate community, blessed with reason? It does not need advice; it knows that we are doomed. Reason here is an obituary announced in advance. Otherwise, I have dreams—and I will certainly make them come true.

Source: www.dw.com