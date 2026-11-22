Dozens of laypeople and members of the clergy paid their respects to the late Metropolitan Gabriel of Lovech at the Chapel of “St. Tsar Boris” in the Synodal Palace in Sofia. Among those present was Russian Federation Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, who brought white roses.

The Russian Embassy expressed its condolences over the death of Metropolitan Gabriel and recalled his ties with Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church.

“We mourn and extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bulgarian people. May the Most Generous Lord grant repose to the soul of His servant, Metropolitan Gabriel, in the abodes of the righteous, and grant him eternal memory,” the embassy said.

The statement notes that his spiritual communion with the Russian church tradition began as early as the beginning of the 1970s at the Klisura Monastery of “St. Petka” near Bankya. There, the future metropolitan received guidance from the Russian schemamonk Maria Dokhtorova and Bishop Parthenius of Levski, a spiritual child of St. Seraphim Sobolev.

In 1984, Gabriel was sent to study at the Moscow Theological Academy. Two years later, he defended his dissertation on the topic “Characteristic Features of the Ascetic Endeavors of Russian Ascetics of Piety in the 19th Century.” From September 1986 to 1991, as an archimandrite, he headed the metochion of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in Moscow.

During his service there, Metropolitan Gabriel carried out a major renovation of the metochion, built a new building with a chapel, and organized the restoration of church icons. For his efforts to strengthen ties between the two churches, Patriarch Pimen of Moscow and All Russia awarded him church honors twice.

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate will convene an extraordinary meeting. It is expected to determine the date and time of the funeral service and burial, as well as the locum tenens of the vacant See of the Diocese of Lovech.

Sources: dnes.bg