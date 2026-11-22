“We will do everything possible to ensure that municipalities and mayors are not subjected to racketeering,” GERB leader Boyko Borissov said in Montana. He took part in a meeting with young party supporters from the “New Minds” initiative.

Borissov was accompanied by the leaders of “Blue Bulgaria” and the Union of Democratic Forces, as well as by Montana Mayor Zlatko Zhivkov.

The occasion for his comment was a question about the situation in the municipalities and rumours that GERB mayors could switch to “Progressive Bulgaria” before the local elections in the autumn of 2027. Borissov said that the party’s mayors take part in regional meetings and share their problems, but none of them had expressed a desire to leave.

“This is instilling fear,” Boyko Borissov said.

He claimed that police officers, investigators and employees of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime were being sent against mayors, after which they were allegedly led away in handcuffs and filmed. Borissov did not name any specific individuals or cases.

The GERB leader linked the issue to the political situation and said that, in his view, public trust in those in power was declining. He said that people from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms were being appointed to senior positions locally and predicted a GERB victory in the next local elections.

Comment on the new Supreme Judicial Council

Borissov also commented on the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council. In his words, the vote had demonstrated a new political rapprochement between “Progressive Bulgaria”, “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”.

He said that GERB and its partners on the right had already distanced themselves from these formations. According to Borissov, the council’s election showed that GERB should not be associated with the “PP-DB” coalition.

Criticism of the budget and warning of crises

In Montana, Borissov also said that during several successive GERB-led governments, Bulgaria’s gross domestic product had grown more than fourfold, while after inflation was excluded, the increase was 2.5-fold. He linked the economic data to household consumption and said that this would not be repeated under the new government and the new budget.

The GERB leader urged his supporters to monitor risks related to payment-system failures, power outages and cybersecurity breaches. He said that exercises were being held and recommendations were being issued in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden on preparedness for similar situations.

Young participants in the forum criticised the budget adopted at first reading by the National Assembly. According to them, the state treasury was being replenished through higher taxes and a new loan, without sufficient support for businesses.