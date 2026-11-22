A car crashed into a concrete bridge pillar at the roundabout on „Bistrishko Shose“ St. beneath Sofia’s ring road in Sofia. The front of the vehicle sustained serious material damage in the collision, bTV reported.

There is currently no information about anyone injured in the crash. No details have been released about the causes of the incident or the speed at which the vehicle was travelling.

It has not been specified whether the concrete pillar or other parts of the bridge structure were damaged. Photos from the scene have been published in connection with the incident.