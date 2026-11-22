The draft budget for 2027 is a “numerical calculation” that finances the functioning of state systems but fails to achieve macroeconomic goals. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by GERB MP and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

According to him, the ruling majority is not using its political capital to introduce changes that he believes are necessary. “Doing nothing and simply occupying political offices is a waste of time for the rest of society,” Goranov said on the programme “Nedelya 150.”

Criticism of Revenues and Expenditures

Goranov pointed out that national budget expenditures are increasing by €2.5 billion. He questioned why this increase was necessary if the ruling parties describe the country as facing a severe fiscal crisis.

Among the measures to secure additional revenue, the MP listed a windfall profits tax, changes to the taxation of meal vouchers, an increase in the maximum insurable income and changes to the insurance thresholds for various professions.

“Revenues have been overestimated—there is absolutely no way that €800 million will come from the windfall profits tax, especially from the sectors for which it is intended,” Goranov said. He added that there are no buffers in the expenditure section if a natural or international crisis arises.

Support for Concessions

Goranov said GERB would support the ruling parties’ announced plans to grant concessions for certain infrastructure facilities. In his view, the government could review the decisions of the Zhelyazkov Cabinet, which identified facilities suitable for concession and subsequent construction.

“At least let them review it; if they have a different view, let them reconsider it, make a new decision and start doing something. Unfortunately, this is not happening,” the MP said.

In the interview, Goranov described the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from Parliament’s quota as good news.