The election of a representative of the Supreme Judicial Council will show the direction in which the new composition of the body will develop. This was stated by the Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, as she described herself as a “moderate pessimist” about developments ahead.

“The election of SJC members is not a first step, but a prerequisite for judicial reform. The person elected as the SJC’s representative will show us the direction in which the newly forming collegial body will act,” Kiselova said.

The new composition has not yet been fully formed

Parliament elected the parliamentary quota of the SJC on November 20. Of these, six members joined the Judges’ College and five joined the Prosecutors’ College. This brought the number of elected council members to 21, with investigators still to elect the final representative.

Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batashki, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska and Tsvetko Lazarov were elected to the Judges’ College. Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Getova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov joined the Prosecutors’ College.

According to Kiselova, the next important signal will be not only the final completion of the body’s composition, but also the way in which it will elect its representative. She pointed out that this particular election will provide the first indication of the conduct of the new collegial body.

Kiselova defended talks on securing a majority

Kiselova also commented on the need for support among parliamentary groups. In her words, when there are not enough votes to reach the constitutionally required majority of 160 MPs, it is normal to seek support through talks.

She called for an end to the “demonization” of every agreement as a “coalition deal.” According to her, the constitutional framework requires the pursuit of a broader majority, and this can only be achieved through negotiations between the political forces.

In a publication, the Bulgarian National Radio noted that, in the election of the parliamentary quota, GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms did not nominate candidates, while proposals were put forward by “Progressive Bulgaria,” “Democratic Bulgaria,” “We Continue the Change” and “Revival.”

Procedures for Prosecutor General and Supreme Administrative Court President are forthcoming

Kiselova said that President Iliana Iotova would play a significant role in the appointment of the Prosecutor General and the President of the Supreme Administrative Court. She stressed that it would be necessary to closely monitor when the two procedures would begin and whether they would proceed simultaneously.

The Speaker of Parliament believes that an assessment should first be made of the current constitutional framework and the Judicial System Act. Only after that, she said, should new amendments to the Constitution be discussed.

She identified the future of the SJC Inspectorate as a separate issue. Kiselova suggested that if a proposal to remove the Inspectorate from the Constitution were adopted, the election of a chief inspector and inspectors might not take place in the current procedure.