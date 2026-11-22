The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has lost one of its pillars – Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech, Patriarch Daniil said after the Holy Liturgy at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Nedelya. He held a trisagion in memory of the clergyman, who died at the age of 76 after treatment at the Military Medical Academy.

Metropolitan Gavriil had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy because of acute pancreatitis. In his final words about him, Patriarch Daniil highlighted his decision to embark on the spiritual path during his student years, at a time when religion was being rejected.

„From his early student years, in an atheistic era when it was by no means easy for a person to declare their affiliation with the Church, Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech did not hesitate to take up the ministry, renounce the world and devote himself to the service of God,“ Patriarch Daniil said.

According to him, the metropolitan’s sincere faith and steadfastness helped him overcome trials from the very first years of his monastic ministry. The patriarch also highlighted his contribution to the development of the Diocese of Lovech.

A cathedral and a school in Lovech

Metropolitan Anthony of Western and Central Europe described Gavriil as a clergyman who put everyone before himself – God first, followed by the flock entrusted to his care.

„Grandfather Gavriil was a true monk. He was a clergyman who put everyone before himself. First and foremost, of course, God, and then the care of the flock entrusted to him,“ Metropolitan Anthony said.

Among the works for which Metropolitan Gavriil will be remembered are the construction of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Cyril and Methodius in the center of Lovech and the establishment of the first private primary comprehensive school under the auspices of the Church, where religion was taught.

Born in 1950 as Tsvetan Dinev, he initially studied architecture. In 1979, he became a monk, and in 1986 he was head of the Bulgarian church in Moscow. After returning to Bulgaria, he was ordained Bishop of Makariopolis and was later elected Metropolitan of Lovech.

Decision on the funeral service and burial is pending

Metropolitan Gavriil was twice among the three candidates for Bulgarian patriarch – in 2013, when Metropolitan Neofit of Ruse was elected, and in 2024, when the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was headed by Patriarch Daniil.

He had been an honorary citizen of Lovech since 2015. His body was designated to be placed for public veneration in the Synodal Chapel. The Holy Synod must determine the date and time of the funeral service and burial, as well as appoint a locum tenens for the widowed Diocese of Lovech.