Traffic on Sofia’s Ring Road in the section from Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard toward Cherni Vrah Boulevard has been restored and is proceeding normally.

Repair work on the bridge structure above Simeonovsko Shosse Boulevard was carried out between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m. The work was necessary because damage was found in the bridge’s expansion joints.

The restriction was introduced because the structure needed to be secured and the damage repaired. The previous day, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior reported that traffic toward Cherni Vrah Boulevard would remain suspended until the repairs were completed and safe passage conditions were restored.

Regarding the condition of the bridge’s expansion joints, Sofia Municipality had sent alerts and urged the Road Infrastructure Agency to take action. The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported in October that 29 citizen reports concerning the issue had been forwarded in September and during the first nine days of October alone.