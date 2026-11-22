President Iliana Iotova paid tribute to the Metropolitan of Lovech, Gavriil, who died at the age of 76. She described the clergyman as a man of wise words and a kind smile who sought to encourage people to have faith, humility and love for God and their fellow human beings.

„There is no more joyful service or greater happiness than serving the Lord Jesus Christ and His holy Church,“ Iotova wrote. She noted that Metropolitan Gavriil had taught children to be good and compassionate people, and highlighted the Cathedral of „Sts. Cyril and Methodius“ among his material legacy for Lovech.

The Metropolitan of Lovech died after treatment at the Military Medical Academy for acute pancreatitis. He was born in 1950 as Tsvetan Dinev, became a monk in 1979, and in 1986 became head of the Bulgarian Church in Moscow. He was later ordained Bishop of Makariopolis and elected Metropolitan of Lovech.

Gavriil twice made it to the shortlist of three candidates for Bulgarian patriarch — in 2013, when Neofit was elected, and in 2024, when the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was headed by Patriarch Daniil. For many years, the Metropolitan headed the Cultural and Educational Department of the Holy Synod and worked to introduce a subject related to religion in Bulgarian schools.

Following his death, Patriarch Daniil said that the Church had lost one of its pillars. The body of Metropolitan Gavriil is to be laid out for veneration in the Synodal Chapel, while the Holy Synod is to determine the date and time of the funeral service and burial, as well as appointing an acting bishop for the widowed Diocese of Lovech.