The “Blue Sofia” group will submit a report to the Sofia Municipal Council next week on taking steps to build a new multifunctional national stadium in Sofia. The document must first be reviewed by the SMC committees.

Vili Lilkov announced the prepared proposal. According to him, the report is open for signing and support by all municipal councillors. “Our report is ‘open’ for signing and support by all municipal councillors,” Lilkov said.

They Propose a Working Group and a Memorandum

The proposal provides for the creation of an interdepartmental working group with representatives of Sofia Municipality, the Sofia Municipal Council, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Bulgarian Football Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Following a decision by the SMC, the group should invite the institutions to prepare a “Memorandum of Cooperation and Joint Action”. It is expected to set out the rights and obligations of the state and the municipality, as well as their property and financial contributions to the potential project.

What Are the Motives?

According to Vili Lilkov, Sofia is the only European capital without a modern top-tier national stadium. He claims that this deprives the city of tens of millions of euros in annual revenues from sports, cultural and event tourism, while limiting Bulgaria’s ability to host major international events.

Lilkov describes the Vasil Levski National Stadium as morally, functionally and physically outdated. According to him, holding major events there causes transport difficulties and blocks the city centre, while the facility does not have enough parking spaces or security buffer zones.

At this stage, this is a proposal that is yet to be submitted and reviewed by the municipal committees. The construction of a new stadium will depend on the SMC’s decision and the subsequent involvement of state institutions.

Sources: corner.dir.bg, sportal.bg