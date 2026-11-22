Households in Bulgaria generally stock up because of promotions and low prices, rather than as preparation for an emergency. This was stated by the executive director of the Active Consumers Association, Bogomil Nikolov, on the “Metronome” programme on FOCUS Radio.

According to him, every home should have a minimum reserve of essential products.

“Two cans in the pantry will never be superfluous or get in our way”

, Nikolov said.

Water for emergency outages

As a common example, he pointed to the temporary interruption of the water supply due to emergency repairs or the connection of new facilities to the network. According to him, having a large container of reserve water may prove necessary even during a brief interruption of the service.

“Maintaining a minimum reserve in every home is an essential necessity,” Nikolov said. The European Commission encourages households to be able to cover their basic needs for at least 72 hours, or three days, in the event of an emergency or crisis.

Cyber incidents also pose a risk

Nikolov described the risk of emergencies as real and recalled major cyber incidents in which various networks had been blocked. He noted that natural disasters are a familiar risk, but technological connectivity can increase the scale of an accident.

“It is one thing for a computer network in a given office or company to go down; it is another for a global provider of a particular service to suffer an outage,” said the executive director of Active Consumers. According to him, such scenarios are prompting governments to rethink the population’s preparedness and the need for households to have basic supplies.

Sources: focus-news.net