“I believed I should be there, in that operating theatre, and help. I was forbidden to do so; they pushed me out and locked the door.” This is how Dr. Margarita Boyadzhieva-Raycheva described the incident, which she considers one of the most difficult moments following the death of her six-year-old grandchild.

The child died on 4 April 2025 after a dental procedure under general anaesthesia at a private hospital in Plovdiv. The defendants in the case are anaesthesiologists Dr. Plamen Mandev and Dr. Lyubomir Morev, as well as dentist Dr. Desislava Geordzheva. The case has not yet resulted in a final conviction.

Claims of a dose several times higher than necessary

Dr. Boyadzhieva-Raycheva, an anaesthesiologist with many years of professional experience, said the child had been administered a total of 25 milligrams of the medication Nivalin. According to her, doses of 10 plus 10 milligrams had been recorded on the anaesthesia chart, with a further 5 milligrams administered additionally.

“A huge dose of an antidote, which leads to a cholinergic crisis,” she said. In her professional assessment, the amount was approximately five times higher than necessary for the child’s age and weight. She associates the difficulty breathing, profuse salivation and cyanosis with such a condition.

According to data cited by the prosecution, the charges against Dr. Mandev relate to an incorrectly determined dose of the medication and failure to take action when a life-threatening complication occurred. These claims are yet to be examined during the trial.

“I was left outside”

Shortly after the dental procedure ended, the child’s mother called Dr. Boyadzhieva-Raycheva and asked her to go to the hospital. When she arrived, the grandmother found the child restless, with severe breathing difficulties and blue extremities. Two nurses were trying to remove the accumulating secretions with a portable suction device.

Dr. Boyadzhieva-Raycheva said she immediately asked for oxygen to be administered and for the child’s oxygen saturation to be measured. According to her, the staff then began looking for the necessary equipment.

“Unfortunately, although general anaesthesia is administered there, including to children, the hospital is not prepared and has no recovery room,” she said.

According to her, Dr. Mandev left the hospital without being certain that the child had regained effective spontaneous breathing. After the child’s condition deteriorated, Dr. Morev took the child to an adjacent operating theatre, where, according to the grandmother’s account, an unsuccessful attempt was made to intubate the child.

Indictment returned to the prosecutor’s office

On 9 November, the Plovdiv District Court returned the indictment to the prosecutor’s office because of ambiguities and contradictions in the charges. Among the issues identified by the court were the comparison of the amount of Nivalin administered with the permissible dose and the description of the information available to the second anaesthesiologist.

Prosecutor Danaila Stankova, who is handling the case, said she would appeal the decision. The defence of one of the doctors charged, for its part, said that in its view no error had been made.

Sources: nova.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, marica.bg