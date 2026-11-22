The National Assembly elected the 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. Irina Diamant, an MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”, described the decision as an important step towards the normal functioning of the institutions after years of postponed and blocked procedures.

The nominations were put forward or endorsed by “Progressive Bulgaria”, “Democratic Bulgaria” and “We Continue the Change”. Civil society organizations, citizens and representatives of the academic community also took part in the procedure, while the candidates were presented at public hearings and debates.

Expectations for the new SJC

“Trust in the judicial system will not be restored with a single vote. From now on, everything depends on the work of the new SJC. Expectations are high. And quite rightly so,” Irina Diamant said.

In her words, the election fulfills one of the parliament’s important tasks, but the real assessment will come from the work of the new composition. Diamant did not name specific cases or individuals linked to questions about future arrests and convictions.

“And when will there be arrests?”

The MP said that she had conveyed to the highest levels of government the questions citizens ask her almost every day: “And when will there be arrests?” and “Will there be convictions?”.

“And since you hold me responsible every day, I consider it my duty to pass the message on. Without editing,” Diamant wrote.

The election of the parliamentary quota is part of the procedure for forming the new composition of the SJC. The MP’s statement does not indicate a specific timeframe for possible arrests, charges or convictions. These actions depend on the decisions of the competent investigative authorities and courts in individual proceedings.

Sources: focus-news.net, nova.bg, bntnews.bg