The election of a permanent chief prosecutor will likely take place at the end of January or by mid-February. This was stated by Emil Dechev, the newly elected member of the Supreme Judicial Council, on NOVA’s “In Focus” programme.

According to him, the procedures for electing a chief prosecutor, a chairperson of the Supreme Administrative Court and a director of the National Investigation Service will take place during similar periods, but will not be conducted simultaneously. Their duration will also depend on the number of candidates for each position.

Political background as a risk

“There is not much time. I assume that, at least as far as the chief prosecutor, the permanent holder of this position, is concerned, such an election will probably take place at the end of January or in mid-February,” Dechev said.

Dechev expressed reservations about the possibility of someone who had held a political position immediately beforehand heading the state prosecution service. His comment was prompted by the names of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov being mentioned as possible candidates.

According to Dechev, such a move could raise doubts about the future chief prosecutor’s independence even when his decisions are lawful. He stressed, however, that professional experience in the judiciary is not, in itself, a sufficient guarantee of independence.

Bozhanov’s archive and the networks of influence

“A lot also depends on the person himself – on his character, ethics and values,” said the newly elected member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Among the main tasks Dechev has set himself is clarifying the networks of influence in the judiciary linked to Petyo Petrov, known as Pepi Euroto, and Martin Bozhanov – the Notary.

He drew attention to Bozhanov’s archive, which has been examined for years by a committee under the Judges’ College. According to him, no report containing final conclusions has been presented so far.

“This is one of the biggest tasks facing this new composition – to show society the truth contained in the archives of Mr Martin Bozhanov – the Notary,” Dechev said.

Dechev said he would first familiarise himself with the materials before assessing the work of the previous composition. Only then would he determine whether the delay was due to objective reasons or to an unwillingness to make the information public.

The first votes will show independence

According to him, the true independence of the members of the new Supreme Judicial Council will become clear as early as the first key votes. The election of the council’s representative could outline different majorities, while the appointment of the next chief prosecutor would be the “final test” for the new composition.

Dechev also identified speeding up competitions in the judiciary, limiting the secondment of magistrates to the absolute minimum, simplifying assessments and restoring public trust in the Supreme Judicial Council as priorities.

He said that parliamentary support for his election did not place him in political dependence. Dechev did not rule out the possibility that a majority in the new composition could block his proposals, but said he would remain in the appointments body as long as he was able to publicly point out possible violations and irregularities.

Sources: nova.bg