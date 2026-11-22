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The election of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council has concluded after an extended period during which the previous council operated with an expired mandate. Following the latest vote in the professional quota, the body is now complete and is set to begin work with 25 members – 11 representatives of the professional quota, 11 of the parliamentary quota, and three ex officio members: the Prosecutor General and the presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

The last vacant seat was filled by investigator Petko Petkov, who received 323 votes, compared with 40 for Boyko Atanasov. Atanasov has seven days in which he can challenge the result. If no appeal is filed, the names of the newly elected members must be published in the „State Gazette“.

The First Test Will Be the Election of a Prosecutor General

Among the most important tasks facing the new SJC is the election of a permanent Prosecutor General. The position has had no permanent incumbent since the removal of Ivan Geshev in 2023. The council will also have to conduct the procedure for electing a director of the National Investigation Service.

Prosecutor Vladimir Nikolov, who was a candidate for membership of the SJC, said that the election of a Prosecutor General would largely determine the assessment of the council’s entire mandate. „We need someone who understands and takes responsibility for the enormous leadership, managerial, legal and administrative power that this position entails. Someone who is capable of recognising this power and, if you will, of restraining it themselves,“ Nikolov told NOVA.

Cautious Optimism and a Warning About Dependence

Judge Neli Kutsarova described the hearings and the election of the new judicial appointments officials as a reason for cautious optimism. She stressed that the council’s main test would be its ability to withstand political pressure.

„Politicians’ job is to determine the policies of the state. But it is extremely harmful when politicians begin interfering in what is known as the appointment of personnel,“ Neli Kutsarova said.

According to her, there has been a breakthrough of free-thinking magistrates among the representatives of the prosecutorial quota. Kutsarova warned that political support for a given candidate must not turn into subsequent dependence. „It is always very important to choose people with backbone,“ she said.

Nikolov also said that there were worthy professionals among those elected, but that their independence would only now be put to the test. He did not rule out attempts by people who had held senior positions in the prosecution service to retain influence through the council’s new members, but declined to name specific individuals. „You will know them by their deeds,“ the prosecutor commented.

Expectations for the Investigations into the „Euro“ and „Notary“ Cases

Kutsarova expects the new SJC to complete the investigations into the influence networks associated with Petar Petrov – Pepi Euro, and Martin Bozhanov – the Notary. In her view, society must receive a clear answer about what has been established in these cases and whether similar dependencies also exist at the local level.

Nikolov described the election of the new composition as a step in the right direction and criticised the previous SJC: „We saw the embodiment of what the council must not represent.“ The new judicial appointments officials now face the task of demonstrating through their decisions whether they will impose a different model of governance for the judicial system.

Sources: nova.bg