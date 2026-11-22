Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva and motorcyclists from across the country took part in a motorcycle rally against domestic violence under the slogan “Home is love, not fear!”. The initiative is dedicated to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The campaign’s message is that violence can affect anyone, regardless of their social status. Participants highlighted respect and the protection of the vulnerable, rather than the demonstration of strength through aggression.

Call for zero tolerance of violence

“My appeal is for us as a society to take an uncompromising stance against violence and aggression, and not to accept this happening,” Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva said.

She added that society must not accept violence regardless of where it occurs – at home, on the road or in parliament.

According to data cited by BNT, more than 760 new case files and pre-trial proceedings related to domestic violence were initiated in Sofia alone last year. The figure includes both case files and pre-trial proceedings, without specifying the number of individual cases.

“Strength lies in taking the right path”

Daniel Kapsazov, president of Widows Sons Grand Chapter Bulgaria, also took part in the motorcycle rally. According to him, true strength does not lie in injuring or harming people, but in showing the right path.

Veneta Dimitrova, president of the Zonta Club “Sveta Sofia”, called on society to stop turning a blind eye to violence. She called for greater active solidarity with all victims and for a public stance against aggression.

Sources: bntnews.bg