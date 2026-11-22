The tribute to Metropolitan Gabriel of Lovech will be held on Monday, 23 November, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of „Sts Cyril and Methodius“ in Lovech. This was announced by the Diocese of Lovech.

Metropolitan Gabriel died on 22 November after a short illness. Earlier in the day, laypeople and clergy paid their respects to him at the Chapel of „St. Tsar Boris“ in the Synodal Palace in Sofia.

The Holy Synod to decide on the funeral service and burial

The funeral service and burial will be arranged by the Holy Synod. An extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for 23 November, at which the date and time of the church rites will be determined, as well as the administrator of the vacant See of the Diocese of Lovech.

According to Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel, „the funeral service will most probably be held in Lovech on Tuesday“. The final decision, however, must be taken by the Holy Synod at its extraordinary meeting.

With the death of Metropolitan Gabriel, the Diocese of Lovech remains without its diocesan bishop until his successor is elected. Until a new metropolitan is appointed, the diocese will be headed by an administrator, who will also be appointed by the Holy Synod.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg