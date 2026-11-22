The Movement for Rights and Freedoms became a member of the group of conservatives, Christian democrats and associates in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. The decision was taken during the assembly’s 72nd annual session, which is being held in Berlin.

“DPS became a member of the group of conservatives, Christian democrats and associates in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.”

The movement was represented at the forum by Member of Parliament Stanislav Anastasov. In its statement, DPS said that the group brings together representatives of the European Conservatives and Reformists, the European People’s Party and other conservative and right-wing parties from NATO member states.

Members of the political family include Turkey’s Justice and Development Party, the Republican Party of the United States and the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

DPS has not announced any additional decisions or follow-up steps related to joining the group.

Sources: focus-news.net