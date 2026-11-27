The plane lands at 7:00 a.m. at the North Pole 7 research station. Among those stepping onto the ice is Bulgarian diplomat and journalist Krum Bosev – the first Bulgarian to set foot at the North Pole.

According to archival material from the Bulgarian News Agency, the group arrived on November 27, 1958. On board were 12 correspondents accredited in Moscow, representatives of socialist countries, France, Italy and Sweden, as well as several Soviet journalists.

The runway is covered in snow

The journey to the station does not pass without tension. The plane has to make a brief stop on one of the islands in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. However, an hour after the expected landing time, it is still in the air.

“The airfield was covered with a thick layer of snow,” the navigator explains, according to Bosev’s dispatch published by the BNA. While tractors prepare a landing area, the plane continues to circle overhead. After about another hour, it descends and lands.

From there, the journalists continue on to the North Pole 7 station. Their visit is part of a Soviet polar expedition that turns the scientific base into an unusual stop for representatives of the international press.

The account lives on in a book

Krum Bosev describes the journey and his impressions of the Arctic in the book “To the Pole in the Polar Night,” published in 1960. The title brings together in a travelogue his experiences during the flight, the stopover and the arrival at the polar station.

Bosev was a diplomat and journalist who worked as a special correspondent for the BNA. His diplomatic career later took him to Warsaw, Moscow, Beijing, Spain and Luxembourg.

In the commemorative edition on the history of the BNA, the event is listed under the date November 27, 1958. A separate calendar entry by the agency mentions the landing itself, the time and the composition of the group, but does not specify the day. In both archives, Krum Bosev is presented as the first Bulgarian to reach the North Pole.

Sources: bta.bg