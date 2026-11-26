Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said that municipal councilors would often tell him, “Come to an understanding with the boss,” when he was seeking support for a particular decision. He made the comment on the BNT program “More from the Day.”

According to him, the Varna Municipal Council is highly fragmented, making it difficult to form a majority. “All businesses in the city must have the opportunity to communicate with the administration, but the line must not be crossed when they are given an advantage over others,” Kotsev said.

He said that Varna had needed the processes and influences in local government to be brought into the public eye. According to him, attempts to exert pressure had always existed, but he had not given in and had made the cases public when the pressure became too strong.

Kotsev also recounted a conversation with a man known by the nickname Dŭnkata, who told him: “Whether you will be removed depends solely on you.” The mayor confirmed that he had also spoken with businessman Marin Mitev of TIM. He clarified that his conversations had been directed by party leaders in Varna.

“There have been no direct threats against me. The actions we are seeing against me are attacks,” Kotsev said. As examples, he cited his removal from office and the arson attack on his family’s establishment.

Court suspends preliminary enforcement

The mayor said that business interests were certainly behind his removal, but also allowed for political motives. According to him, this move could affect the local elections.

In a separate development, the Administrative Court in Varna suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision to terminate his term. This means that Kotsev can continue to perform his duties while the court considers the substance of the dispute. The court’s decision is not final and may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of a decision by the Varna Municipal Election Commission to terminate Kotsev’s powers. According to the published information, the decision was reached following reports related to the use of leave in 2025 and 2026.

The pressure surrounding the mayor is unfolding in parallel with other disputes related to his family business. In May, two tents belonging to the “Horizont” complex in the Sea Garden burned down. The police launched an investigation, while the director of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said that an expert assessment should establish whether it was arson.

Sources: marica.bg, news.bg