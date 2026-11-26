“We are defending the mayor of Varna because he was elected by the citizens of Varna,” said Democratic Bulgaria MP and former Justice Minister Atanas Slavov. He was commenting on the decision of the Municipal Election Commission to prematurely terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s term of office.

Slavov described the commission’s actions as an attempted coup at the local level. “A political body such as the Municipal Election Commission cannot take away a democratically granted mandate on the basis of some formalities and unclear arguments,” he said. In his words, the final assessment of the case should be made by the court.

On November 26, the Administrative Court in Varna suspended the preliminary enforcement of the Municipal Election Commission’s decision, adopted on November 23. Thus, Kotsev will remain in office until the proceedings on the merits are concluded with a final court ruling. The proceedings were initiated following a complaint filed by the mayor and are registered under No. 3603/2026. The court’s ruling may be appealed.

Slavov also commented on the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council

In his statement, Slavov also addressed the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. He said that among those elected were professionals who meet the requirements for independence and high moral standards, but stressed that there was no guarantee as to how they would exercise their powers.

According to the MP, the key difference compared with the previous composition was the lack of a clear majority. However, he said that questions remained regarding both part of the professional quota and part of the parliamentary quota.

Slavov also said that constitutional changes related to the Prosecutor General were necessary. Among the proposals he mentioned were that the Prosecutor General should not chair the Prosecutors’ College, that systematic oversight of his activities should be established, and that the democratic accountability of the city prosecutor to Parliament should be strengthened.

Democratic Bulgaria was also ready to participate in talks on a new formula for a caretaker government, but would not support restoring the president’s full autonomy on the matter, the MP added.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg