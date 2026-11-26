NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Bulgaria conducted the “Thrace-26” tactical exercise with live firing at brigade level. The training took place at the Novo Selo and Koren training areas, the press centre of the Ministry of Defence reported.

Military formations from the battlegroup, Italy’s “Garibaldi” Brigade and Su-25 aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force took part in the exercise. Under Italy’s leadership as the framework nation, the service members practised tasks related to increasing the formation to brigade level and integrating it into NATO structures.

Defence, counterattack and medical evacuation

The scenario included actions during a defensive operation, engagement of the enemy and a counterattack. The service members also trained in logistical support and medical evacuation.

Weapons and equipment from the mechanised brigade, multirole helicopters, Su-25 aircraft, as well as airborne and ground drones were used in the training. The Ministry of Defence described the outcome as “enhanced interoperability” in deploying the battlegroup to brigade level.

The actions were observed by Deputy Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Montenegro Brigadier General Miodrag Vuksanović, Commander of Italy’s Joint Operations Command Lieutenant General Giovanni Iannucci, Commander of the Joint Forces Command Major General Stanimir Hristov and Commander of the Land Forces Major General Deyan Deshkov. Senior officers from NATO’s Southeast Multinational Corps and the armed forces of the participating countries were also present at the training area.

The exercise was prepared in stages

As part of the preparations, Turkish service members and military equipment moved to the Novo Selo training area on 7 November. On 11 and 12 November, service members and equipment from the Land Forces were sent to Koren. The movement was related to their participation in “Thrace-26”.

The multinational battlegroup hosted by Bulgaria was formed on 1 March 2022. The “Thrace-26” exercise is the latest in a series of training activities testing the interaction between allied formations and their ability to operate as a brigade. In June, the “THRACIAN BLADE 2026” flight exercise was also held at the 24th Air Base “Krumovo” under the leadership of the Bulgarian Air Force and a training centre from Sintra, Portugal.

Sources: bta.bg, armymedia.bg