I am furious over the footage of attacks on Levski fans in Marseille!

Bulgarians go to support their beloved team, only to become victims of brutal aggression, including inside the stadium itself!

This was written on "Facebook" by GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

Where is the French police? Where is the stadium security? Where is UEFA?! How is it possible to know about the danger in advance and allow such violence to happen?!

I insist that the Bulgarian government immediately demand an explanation and accountability from the French authorities. I expect UEFA to impose the harshest possible penalties on Olympique de Marseille, because we saw the shadow of the “Heysel” stadium!

Levski fans deserve respect and protection, not to be turned into targets for hooligans!

I express my full support and solidarity with them and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

On the pitch we may be opponents, but when Bulgarians are attacked, we must stand united!

No one has the right to beat and humiliate Bulgarian citizens. No one, anywhere!

Stay strong! I am with you!