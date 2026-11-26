Ivaylo Mirchev: Rumen Radev has changed his tune in Brussels – Bulgaria will give money to Ukraine

It has just become clear that Radev is ready to join the loan for Ukraine in Brussels. In Sofia, however, Radev had been explaining that he would not give money to Ukraine.



Stefan Yanev calls for guarantees on the €20 billion loan for Ukraine

Stefan Yanev called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev to explain how it would be guaranteed that the funds from the non-military component of the new loan for Ukraine would be used for humanitarian purposes. The issue concerns a €20 billion component in which Bulgaria will participate, while it will not finance the military component worth €25 billion.



Blagomir Kotsev: They used to tell me to sort things out with the “boss”

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said that municipal councillors had often told him, “Sort things out with the boss,” when he was seeking support for a particular decision. He made the comment on the Bulgarian National Television programme “More of the Day”.



Babikyan: TIM is no longer just a Varna-based factor

TIM has long been more than just a local factor in Varna and is now powerful enough that power in the city cannot be taken without it. This was stated by public relations expert Arman Babikyan, who commented to the Bulgarian National Radio on an interview with Marin Mitev – one of TIM’s founders.



Shishkov: Those who commissioned the Hemus Motorway scheme must be identified

The public expects to find out who was behind the scheme involving advance payments for the Hemus Motorway. This was stated by Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme.



Judges, prosecutors and court employees to receive a €1,240 Christmas bonus

Judges, prosecutors, investigating magistrates and court employees will receive a €1,240 Christmas bonus. The decision was made by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council, which approved the payment of the additional remuneration.



Anton Gitsov: Radev caved in to Ursula von der Leyen at the expense of Bulgarian taxpayers

Here is news from Euronews:



Chilo Popov: As the Serbian people say, ovo je standard! Renting a stall at Munich’s Christmas market is cheaper than in Sofia

It recently became known that a mekitsa at Sofia’s Christmas market costs €10.



Blagomir Kotsev remains Varna mayor until the end of the case

Blagomir Kotsev remains mayor of Varna after the Administrative Court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision by the Municipal Election Commission to terminate his term early. This means that Kotsev can continue performing his mayoral duties until the court issues a final ruling on his appeal.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iosif Avramov: The minimum wage should rise from €660 to at least €672

The minimum wage for 2027 should be increased from €660 to at least €672. This is what Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iosif Avramov is calling for, saying that the higher amount should be secured within the budget.



Petar Vitanov called Asen Vasilev a “kiyak” and received a reprimand

Sharp exchanges and a disciplinary sanction marked the sitting of the National Assembly during discussions on the 2027 tax changes. Petar Vitanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria”, received a “reprimand” for an insulting remark directed at Asen Vasilev. Earlier, Vitanov had called the MP from “We Continue the Change” a “kiyak” and said that parliament was not a “playground”.



Radev in Brussels: EU funds for Bulgaria will not be suspended – OVERVIEW

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described possible financial sanctions against Bulgaria over its excessive deficit as unfair. In Brussels, he said that the excessive deficit procedure should not turn into a punishment for the country, which, according to him, plans a significant reduction in its deficit in 2027.



Power supply disruptions possible in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin

The state-owned Electricity System Security Operator /ESO/ notified ERM Zapad that on 1 December 2026 it will carry out repair work at the 110/20 kV “Elin Pelin” substation. The work at the facility requires a change in the electricity supply configuration for consumers in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia Region.



DB proposes a €1,000 investment for every newborn

“Democratic Bulgaria” has submitted a bill to create personal investment accounts for newborns. The proposal is for the state to invest €1,000 for every newborn child from 1 January 2027. The idea was presented by MPs Yordan Ivanov and Vladislav Panev.

