The trade union organization of state employees in the Ministry of Interior (SODS-MVR) is for now refraining from protest action over the draft budget for 2027. The decision is motivated by the desire to continue dialogue with the ministry’s leadership and achieve concrete results.

The position comes against the backdrop of a protest announced for November 28 by employees of the Interior Ministry and the prison system. The discontent is related to plans to freeze salaries in the “Security” sector next year, as well as what the unions describe as “the state’s overall neglect”.

What SODS-MVR Is Demanding

Among SODS-MVR’s main demands is that state employees in the system receive additional remuneration for acquired length of service and professional experience, commonly known as a “length-of-service bonus”.

The union points out that the draft state budget for 2027 provides for a 5% salary increase and funding for representational clothing for employees with status under the Civil Servants Act. According to the organization, however, these parameters do not meet the demand for fuller recognition of work and professional experience within the system.

SODS-MVR states that Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev has consistently raised the issue of budget constraints and the ministry’s financial capabilities.

The Discontent Remains

Ilia Kuzmanov, chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Ministry of Interior (SFSMVR), said that the reasons for the discontent are not limited to the lack of a planned salary increase in the “Security” sector in 2027. According to him, tensions have been building for years, while social dialogue has deteriorated.

“A protest for honor and dignity”

This is how Kuzmanov described the upcoming demonstration. The SFSMVR believes that excluding the “Security” sector from the general approach to increasing the remuneration of state employees is unjustified.

SODS-MVR is not joining the protest action for now, but is leaving open the question of its next steps, depending on the development of talks with the Interior Ministry’s leadership.

Sources: nova.bg