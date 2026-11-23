The protest by Interior Ministry employees demanding higher salaries is unfair, Rumen Milanov said in an interview with BNT. The demonstration is scheduled for November 28 because the draft state budget for 2027 does not provide for an increase in remuneration. According to BNR, the protest will be silent and will begin at 12:00 p.m. in front of the Ministry of Interior building.

Milanov justified his position by pointing to the pay increase already granted in the “security” sector.

“They received a very substantial increase across the entire “security” sector. 40, 50, 80 percent, which is quite significant. And now, in my opinion, yes, they are not getting increases; there cannot be increases every time.”

In his words, employees should focus their efforts on increasing efficiency rather than making new demands for higher remuneration. He pointed out that a distinction needs to be made between employees whose work is directly related to citizens and crime and those with predominantly administrative duties.

Interior Ministry reform in preparation

The Interior Ministry is preparing a reform project focused on the career development and efficiency of its employees. Milanov said the project is being discussed with the ministry’s leadership and with the parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order.

During the interview, he also commented on judicial reform. In his words, the numerous proposals for amendments to the Judiciary Act should be consolidated into a comprehensive concept. One of the topics that needs to be examined is the secondment of magistrates.

Milanov described the procedure for electing the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council as sufficiently transparent and said that the professional qualities of the elected members are more important than the political balance in the parliamentary quota.

Comment on the National Security Service and the election of a Prosecutor General

“What matters is not the weight of the parliamentary quota, but the weight of these people being objective people, people for whom the law is a religion.”

Rumen Milanov said it was too early to discuss specific names for the future Prosecutor General. According to him, the candidates’ professional qualities and morality should be the leading considerations.

He also commented on the resignation submitted by the director of the National Security Service. Milanov clarified that he was not familiar with the developments in the case or with the results of the investigation, but expressed his personal opinion that the specific case did not constitute grounds for the head of the service to resign.

“If it depended on me and to the extent that I understand the matter, this case does not warrant the head’s resignation.”

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg