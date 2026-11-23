Flights at “Vasil Levski” Airport – Sofia are operating normally and on schedule despite the strong winds. No delays have currently been recorded for departing or arriving aircraft, the airport press office told BTA.

“Flights are operating normally and on schedule,” the airport said. Passengers are advised to check the airlines’ websites for any possible schedule changes and to be at the terminal two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time. In the event of changes to flights, airlines are required to notify passengers.

Orange alert for strong winds in 17 regions

The reason for the worsening weather conditions is the strong wind, for which the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange alert in 17 regions and a yellow alert in 11 regions.

During the day, the wind will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly and strengthen after the passage of a cold atmospheric front. Before noon, temperatures will reach 15-20 degrees, but a rapid drop will begin in the afternoon.

In some areas of the higher western plains, rain will temporarily mix with snow and turn to snow. In Southeastern Bulgaria, the precipitation will be accompanied by thunderstorms, with conditions also favorable for hail.

Sources: trip.dir.bg