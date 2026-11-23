A large fire broke out on the roof of a hotel complex near Aheloy, located immediately next to the Burgas – Sunny Beach main road.

According to initial information, the fire broke out during repair work on the roof, where construction materials had been piled up. The flames engulfed some of them. The outdoor units of air conditioners are also located on the roof.

The fire was reported at 11:05. Two fire engines with firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene and are battling the flames.

There is currently no information about any casualties. The causes of the fire are yet to be established.