The Burgas – Varna road in the area of Sveti Vlas has been temporarily closed after a mobile crane left the roadway and overturned in a roadside ditch. Part of the machine ended up on a steep, wooded slope.

Specialized vehicles and heavy equipment have been sent to the scene. An operation to pull out the crane is underway, and traffic has been halted to ensure the safety of the crews and passing vehicles, BNT reported.

At present, there is no information about any injuries. The causes that led to the incident are also unknown.

Sources: bntnews.bg