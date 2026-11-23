The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found violations at all eight inspected stalls at Christmas markets in Sofia. The inspections were carried out by employees of the General Directorate “Fiscal Control” in front of the NDK, at the German Market in the City Garden and at the market in the Mladost residential district. A total of eight violations were identified, BNT reported.

Failure to issue fiscal receipts was the most common violation

Fiscal receipts were not issued at three of the inspected outlets. At two stalls, inspectors found discrepancies between the amounts recorded by the fiscal device and the cash available.

Other violations were also found at individual outlets. One stall lacked the trader’s mandatory name and address; at another, fiscal receipts were issued without all the required details, while at a third, documents for the registration of the fiscal device were missing.

For failure to issue a fiscal receipt and for discrepancies between the cash on hand and the recorded amounts, the administrative measure “sealing of the outlet” may be imposed.

Reports can also be submitted through the NRA Mobile app

The NRA reminds customers that they can check their recorded purchases through the NRA Mobile app, which scans the QR code on the fiscal receipt. The app is available for phones running iOS and Android operating systems.

“Consumers can exercise civic control over the reporting of traders’ revenues.”

Reports of unissued fiscal receipts, fraudulent payment documents, missing details and other tax or social security violations are accepted by phone at 0700 18 700 and by email at [email protected].

Sources: bntnews.bg