The remains of Tsar Samuel and his presumed relatives may be sent for genetic testing at the Max Planck Institute in Germany by the end of 2026. This was announced by Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, as quoted by BTA.

The conditions for scientific cooperation are currently being уточнени. There is, in principle, agreement to carry out the analyses, but the necessary documents still have to be prepared and permits obtained for sending the bone material. Approval from the Ministry of Culture is also required.

“It should happen by the end of the year,” said Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski.

The archaeologist was part of the team that prepared and transported the remains from Thessaloniki to Bulgaria on October 3. The three coffins were delivered by a Spartan military transport aircraft. Assoc. Prof. Viktoria Ruseva and doctoral student Donika Yordanova also took part in the transfer. After arriving in Sofia, the remains of Tsar Samuel were placed in a special sarcophagus in the St. Sofia Basilica.

The Results May Be Delayed

According to Vagalinski, archaeogenetic analyses are a complex process that usually takes about six months. The timeframe depends on the condition of the bones and whether a sufficient quantity of genetic material has been preserved in them.

The remains belong to people buried around a thousand years ago. Therefore, if the quantity or quality of the material is insufficient, it may be necessary to take additional samples.

Family Connections Are Being Sought

The main aim of the research is to establish any family connections between the people whose remains will be analyzed. The data may add to knowledge about Tsar Samuel and his family, as well as about Bulgarian medieval history.

Tsar Samuel’s grave was discovered in 1969 by Greek archaeologist Prof. Nikolaos Moutsopoulos. The ruler governed Bulgaria from 997 to 1014.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg, mc.government.bg