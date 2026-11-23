The election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council could help restore confidence in the justice system, but by itself it does not constitute judicial reform. This was stated by constitutional law professor Ekaterina Mihaylova on the “Your Day” programme on NOVA NEWS.

According to her, among the first serious tests facing the new composition will be the election of a presiding officer of the SJC, a new prosecutor general and a president of the Supreme Administrative Court.

“I do not expect miracles or for something to happen within a month, two or three that would suddenly make the judiciary function much better,” Mihaylova said. She added that for years there had been interference by outside parties in the internal affairs of the judiciary.

A Minority Can Also Bring About Change

The constitutional law expert said that even a minority within the SJC could have influence if its members genuinely wanted to change the system and steer it towards better functioning.

“Even if they are a minority, if these people genuinely want to change things and move the judiciary in a better direction, they can achieve a great deal even as a minority,” Prof. Mihaylova said.

In her view, the assessment of the new composition will not be limited to the way it was elected, but will also depend on the decisions it is due to make on key appointments.

What Qualities Should the Prosecutor General Have?

When the next prosecutor general is elected, integrity, independence and the ability to withstand political pressure should be the leading considerations, Mihaylova believes. She does not regard previous involvement in politics as a decisive drawback for candidates.

The professor stressed that the Supreme Judicial Council is not an investigative body. Establishing whether crimes have been committed is the task of the police, the investigating authorities and the prosecution service.

According to her, civil society also has an important role to play in safeguarding the independence of the judiciary.

Sources: nova.bg