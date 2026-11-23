“Democratic Bulgaria” is proposing that the tax-free limit for employer contributions to voluntary pension insurance, health funds and life insurance be increased from 60 leva to €100. The proposal was submitted by Vladislav Panev and is due to be considered by Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee on November 24.

The current limit was introduced in 2007. According to the sponsors, at the time it represented around 20% of the average salary, whereas today the ratio is approximately 2%. This is the main argument for updating it.

The measure covers three forms of additional protection

The proposal concerns employer payments for the third pension pillar, voluntary health insurance and life insurance. The sponsors point out that these options can provide employees with additional support in the event of a health problem, upon retirement or when an insured event occurs.

“Democratic Bulgaria” expects the higher tax-free limit to encourage employers to invest more in the long-term security of their employees. According to the party, the development of these mechanisms could, over time, ease the pressure on public social and healthcare systems.

Panev: We are encouraging personal responsibility

“We are encouraging personal responsibility. People should think about the future rather than rely on the state for everything,” Vladislav Panev said.

The sponsors also link the proposal to the need for a stronger investment culture. According to Panev, a large share of savings is directed toward real estate, contributing to rising prices and making access to a first home more difficult. In his words, encouraging other forms of long-term investment would allow savings to be distributed in a more balanced way.

“Democratic Bulgaria” assesses the expected loss of budget revenue as limited compared with the potential long-term benefits of the change. The sponsors will seek support for the proposal during its discussion by the Budget Committee.

Sources: aktualnobg.com, taralej.bg, ruse.news