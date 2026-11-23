The new Prosecutor General should be sought above all among professionals, said the chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria,” Petar Vitanov, on bTV’s “Face to Face” program. According to him, the new Supreme Judicial Council is not politicized and “would find it very difficult to elect an active politician.”

His comment came after the parliamentary quota in the SJC was filled. On November 20, the National Assembly elected 11 members of the judicial governing body, and the following day the representative of the investigators was also elected. Thus, the council’s composition was completed through both quotas after a delay lasting around four years and two months.

“Compromises are necessary”

Vitanov described the procedure as a “major challenge,” but defended the majority that had been achieved. According to him, the alternatives had not been better, while the absence of a new SJC would have led to even greater public distrust.

“The election of the SJC involves compromises, but these compromises are necessary. The alternatives were not better,” Petar Vitanov said.

He described the election as a “historic achievement” and linked it to the campaign promises of “Progressive Bulgaria.” According to him, the new composition creates the conditions for restoring the judicial system and achieving greater justice.

The first major test is the election of a Prosecutor General

The new SJC will have 25 members – 11 from the professional quota, 11 from the parliamentary quota and three ex officio members. Among its main tasks are the election of a permanent Prosecutor General and a chairperson of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Vitanov said that the council included people with different views – some of them highly ideological, while others were less so. According to him, this would require compromises to be sought in the election of the chief prosecutor as well.

“I cannot say that I am convinced that these people will not suddenly change their views after six months. I can only hope,” Vitanov said.

He added that the moral and professional qualities of a large part of the members were impeccable, but that it depended on them whether the judicial system would become fairer and more effective.

No official date has been announced for the election of a new Prosecutor General. SJC member Emil Dechev told NOVA that the procedure could conclude with an election at the end of January or around mid-February.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg