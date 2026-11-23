Sofia Municipality condemned aggressive actions and attempts to obstruct the construction of an outdoor fitness area and sports field for the students of the 142nd Primary School “Veselin Hanchev” and the 203rd Foreign Language School “St. Methodius” in the Krasno Selo district.

According to the municipality, the construction crews were met with threats as soon as work began. During the night, all the fencing around the construction site was removed and taken away. Sofia Municipality said that the actions not only obstruct construction work but also create a safety risk at the site. Law enforcement authorities have been notified of the incidents.

The facilities will also be used by local residents

“We will not allow aggression and acts of vandalism to stop us from improving the urban environment, creating more opportunities for sports and investing in the conditions in which Sofia’s children learn and grow,” Sofia Municipality said.

The project aims to address problems with the conditions for sports and physical education classes at the two schools. While the new school building with a gymnasium is being constructed, the outdoor fitness area and sports field are intended to provide students with additional opportunities for physical activities.

The construction of a new school building and gymnasium for the 142nd Primary School and the 203rd Foreign Language School is included among the investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The project concerns the property at 21 Pchela Street, where the two schools are housed in a shared building.

Once construction is complete, the sports facilities will also be open to local residents. The municipality therefore expects the investment to be used not only by students but also by the local community.

Municipality calls for disagreements to be expressed lawfully

Sofia Municipality said it understands the possible temporary inconveniences associated with the construction, but they cannot justify vandalism, threats or damage to property.

“We call on citizens to express their disagreement in a lawful and constructive manner, without obstructing projects that create long-term benefits for the entire community,” the municipality said.

Municipal documents provide for the construction of a new school building and gymnasium for the two schools. The project will go ahead, although no specific deadline for completion of the construction work has been given.