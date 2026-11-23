Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with the leadership of the Bulgarian Medical Association at the Council of Ministers. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev also took part in it.

A number of topics were discussed, including the methodology for financing the healthcare system, support for young doctors and nurses, as well as healthcare reform aimed at preventing socially significant diseases. “Our goal is to transform the healthcare system so that its focus shifts from hospital treatment to greater prevention,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

The national professional organization raised questions related to the 2027 Budget and called for a more even distribution of the increased healthcare funds allocated in next year’s budget.

The leadership of the Medical Association also drew the prime minister’s attention to issues requiring regulatory changes. The issue of improving control over hospitalizations and medical procedures, as well as its implementation in real time, was addressed. The BMA leadership expressed its support for the government’s actions to support state-funded medical specialists in training and the provision of scholarships.