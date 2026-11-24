“Traffic Police” has launched the third stage of the “Winter” campaign, focused on the technical condition of vehicles and preparing them for driving in winter conditions. The checks are being carried out across the country, with intensified inspections also taking place in Sliven Province, including on the “Trakia” Motorway.

Teams are checking the condition of the tires, tread depth and the operation of the lighting systems. They are also monitoring whether the headlights are properly adjusted so that they do not dazzle other road users.

“We are checking the low and high beams, turn signals, fog lights, brake lights, including the additional rear fog light, as well as the windshield wiper systems,” Chief Inspector Iliyan Nikolov explained.

According to him, from November 15 until the end of March, vehicles must be equipped with tires designed for winter conditions or with tires having a tread depth of at least 4 mm. Nikolov stressed that at low temperatures, summer tires do not provide the necessary grip on the road surface, even when they meet the legal tread-depth requirement.

Fog Lights Are Also Being Checked

The inspections cover all elements that are important for visibility and safety during the winter months. Vehicle defects can contribute to road accidents, while functioning and properly adjusted lights are particularly important during the hours of darkness.

When violations are identified, the penalties are determined according to the severity of the defect – minor, major or dangerous. The fine for driving a vehicle with tires that do not meet the requirements for the winter period is 50 euros, Chief Inspector Nikolov said.

During the checks in the Sliven area, some drivers had already prepared their vehicles for the season. One of the female drivers checked had changed her tires two days earlier, but still needs to visit a service center to have the headlights adjusted.

The third stage of the “Winter” campaign will continue until the end of November. The aim is to reduce the risk of accidents during the winter months and improve road safety.