Reports of bears in the vicinity of populated areas in Bulgaria are becoming more frequent. The problem is particularly evident in areas such as the Western Rhodopes and the Sredna Gora mountain range, as well as in the regions of Smolyan, Gabrovo and Lovech, where bears are approaching populated areas in search of easily accessible food.

That is why, according to WWF, urgent measures are needed to limit bears’ access to food waste in populated areas and mountainous regions close to their habitats. Bears have an exceptionally strong sense of smell and can detect food from a distance of up to 5 kilometres (depending on conditions). Easily accessible containers, illegal dumps and discarded food waste, as well as unharvested fruit trees and bushes, can easily attract them to places inhabited or visited by people.



When a bear finds food in a container or another place visited by people, it quickly learns to associate populated areas, trails and mountain huts with an easy source of food. Gradually, the animal may lose its natural wariness of people, increasing the risk of close encounters and more serious conflicts. In extreme cases, such bears may be classified as “problem bears” and relocated or removed. That is why bears should never have access to human food, including food scraps, waste, packaging and other items carrying the smell of food.

Containers that bears cannot open



One effective measure is the installation of waste containers with special locking mechanisms that bears cannot open. Similar solutions are being used successfully in the United States and in a number of European countries, such as Slovakia, where guidelines have been developed for the most suitable models according to local conditions.

Both the standard 1,100-litre containers and the smaller 120-litre bins can be secured without this interfering with separate waste collection. In places where individual containers are not a suitable solution, secured stations or electric fences can be used.

It is important, however, that the containers be locked using the mechanism after each use and that the waste be collected regularly, so that they do not become a permanent source of food for wild animals.

The heavy tourist traffic in the mountains further exacerbates the problem. Nearly 3 million visitors pass through Vitosha Nature Park alone every year, for example, inevitably increasing the risk of food waste being left behind and attracting bears and other wild animals. This necessitates wider application of the “Take your waste with you” principle and better visitor awareness of safe and responsible behaviour in the wilderness.

WWF recommends that, in areas inhabited by bears, ordinary waste bins be removed from tourist routes and that visitors be encouraged to take their waste out of the mountains. In places where containers are necessary, such as mountain huts, shelters, campsites and the starting points of hiking routes, they should be certified as bear-resistant, securely fastened and regularly serviced so that they do not allow animals to reach the waste.

Common rules and coordinated action are needed

For there to be a lasting effect, individual local initiatives are not enough. Clear rules are needed for the management and securing of waste in areas where bears are present, as well as coordinated action between institutions, municipalities, waste collection companies and citizens.

One of the significant problems remains the lack of regulations protecting landfill sites from access by wild animals. Technical solutions exist, but they need to be adapted to the waste collection systems used in Bulgaria and transformed from isolated good examples into sustainable practice.

WWF is calling for measures to begin as a priority in areas where bears most frequently approach populated places, including the Western Rhodopes, the Sredna Gora mountain range and the regions of Smolyan, Gabrovo and Lovech.