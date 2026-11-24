A total of 238 reports of damage caused by strong winds were received by emergency number 112 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The data was provided by the Ministry of Interior’s National 112 System Directorate.

The highest number of reports came from Sofia – 74. Citizens reported fallen trees and fences, dangerous billboards and loose sheets of metal hanging overhead.

Damage and Power Outages in Northern Bulgaria

In Montana Region, 46 reports were registered concerning fallen trees and an electricity pole. Five reports of fallen trees were filed in Vratsa, one of which had fallen onto a car, along with four reports of power grid failures. A power outage was also reported in the village of Kalen.

In Vidin Region, reports were received of four fallen trees, fallen plaster and a power outage in the village of Novoseltsi. There were 23 reports in Ruse Region. In the city of Ruse itself, cases were reported involving a sheet of metal hanging from a roof and a fallen power line.

Sixteen reports were registered in Pleven Region – eight concerning fallen trees, one of which had fallen onto a car, three concerning power grid failures and five concerning fallen ceilings and plaster. There were another 16 reports in Veliko Tarnovo Region, seven in Gabrovo Region, two each in Lovech and Razgrad regions, and one concerning torn sheet metal on a roof in Silistra.

Fallen Trees and Plaster in Southern Bulgaria

Four reports were filed in Dobrich Region – three concerning fallen trees and one concerning a blocked drain. Three reports were registered in Shumen Region. In one of the cases, a tree fell onto two cars, while in another, plaster fell onto a car. Three reports of fallen trees were also recorded in Targovishte Region.

The 112 regional center in Kardzhali received reports of fallen trees in Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Haskovo regions. In Plovdiv, a tree fell onto a passenger car, with no injuries reported. Fallen plaster from residential buildings and detached external insulation on an upper floor were also reported.

Five reports of power grid failures were also filed in Plovdiv Region – in Hisarya Municipality and the villages of Krastevich, Belovitsa, Malo Krushevo and Krasnovo.

There were seven reports in Stara Zagora Region, with five populated places reported to be without electricity. Five reports were registered in Sliven Region, four in Burgas Region and one in Yambol Region. Five reports of fallen trees were filed in Blagoevgrad Region, and two in Kyustendil Region.

The published breakdown contains a discrepancy between the 23 reports indicated as having been received by the 112 regional center in Kardzhali and the cases listed by region, which total 22. The total number reported by the National 112 System Directorate remains 238.

Sources: nova.bg