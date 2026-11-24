Bulgarian oil-bearing roses now have a living presence at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Plants of the Rosa damascena species were planted for the first time in the iconic garden complex at the initiative of Ambassador Dr Tanya Dimitrova, accredited to Singapore.

The official ceremony took place in the Flower Dome greenhouse. It was attended by Ambassador Dimitrova, Deputy Minister of Tourism Georgi Todorov and Gardens by the Bay Chief Executive Officer Felix Loh. Before the event, the Bulgarian delegation visited the Supertree Observatory viewing platform.

Georgi Todorov symbolically presented a Bulgarian oil-bearing rose to Felix Loh, after which the two watered the plant together. The gesture was presented as a sign of friendship and a commitment to developing the partnership between Bulgaria and Singapore. Loh presented the deputy minister with a commemorative edition marking the tenth anniversary of the establishment of Gardens by the Bay.

„The Bulgarian oil-bearing rose carries the history of a tradition passed down through generations, as well as the knowledge and skills that have turned rose production into part of our national identity,“ Tanya Dimitrova said.

According to the ambassador, the planting provides an opportunity for Bulgaria to be presented to visitors from around the world in a natural and memorable way. She linked the initiative to promoting Bulgaria’s natural environment, cultural heritage and traditions in rose oil production.

The rose as a tourism symbol

Georgi Todorov said that the oil-bearing rose can introduce international audiences to Bulgaria’s natural and cultural wealth. He highlighted the Rose Valley as a region with preserved traditions and tourism potential.

The plants were provided by the Institute for Roses and Aromatic Plants in Kazanlak. The Ministry of Tourism assisted with the logistics of delivering them. In this way, the initiative brings together the institute’s scientific expertise, institutional support and the partnership with Gardens by the Bay.

A destination visited by people from around the world

Gardens by the Bay covers 101 hectares along Marina Bay and includes three waterfront gardens. The complex is home to more than 1.5 million plants, with its main spaces including the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest greenhouses and the Supertrees vertical gardens. In December 2023, it welcomed its 100 millionth visitor.

The presence of the Bulgarian rose there coincides with preparations for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Singapore. They were established on 20 November 1967, and the anniversary will be marked on 20 November 2027. Bulgaria was among the first countries to recognize Singapore’s independence.

The planting makes one of Bulgaria’s most recognizable symbols part of Singapore’s international botanical collection and creates a new opportunity for visitors to the complex to associate the Rose Valley with Bulgaria.