The decision of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna to prematurely terminate the powers of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev is “a coup and a complete trampling of the choice of the citizens of Varna.” This was stated by Deputy Mayor Snezhana Apostolova.

According to her, at the meeting the commission examined a signal submitted last year, rather than the new signal related to Kotsev’s detention. “This case is a coup and a complete trampling of the choice of the citizens of Varna,” Apostolova said.

The Decision Was Supported by 20 Members of the Municipal Election Commission

Twenty-six of the 27 members of the Municipal Election Commission – Varna attended the meeting. Twenty voted to terminate the mayor’s powers, while six voted against.

Commission Chairman Velin Zhekov said that the decision was based on signals related to Kotsev’s leave in 2025. According to the stated grounds, the matter concerns the mayor’s prolonged inability to perform his duties. The case is based on 50 days of paid annual leave taken by Kotsev during his detention.

Apostolova said that Kotsev had been “punished for being in detention,” describing the commission’s decision as unprecedented. She also said that the timing of the ruling was not accidental and linked the procedure to an attempt to have a deputy mayor acceptable to the Municipal Council elected.

An Appeal and the Election of an Acting Mayor Are Next

The Municipal Election Commission’s decision may be appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna within 7 days. Apostolova said that, in her view, the act takes effect immediately but may be challenged.

Velin Zhekov pointed out that the commission’s decisions are subject to provisional enforcement. He clarified that less than a year remains until the end of Kotsev’s term. If the decision is upheld, no partial local elections will be held, and the Municipal Council will elect a person to complete the term.

Under the procedure, this could be a serving deputy mayor or a municipal councillor. Apostolova expressed concern that the aim was for the administration to be taken over by someone who would serve certain political and economic interests.

During the conversation, claims of influence surrounding plots of land and the distribution of resources in Varna were mentioned, as was the case of the illegal settlement of “Baba Alino.” Apostolova presented no specific evidence for these claims and did not name a possible future mayor.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg