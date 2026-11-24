Iliana Iotova will open a roundtable dedicated to the current state, problems and development prospects of Bulgarian industry. The forum will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the “Sredets” Hall of the “Sofia Balkan Palace” Hotel in Sofia.

The event is being organized by the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association and the Confederation of Bulgarian Industry. Representatives of institutions, business and academia will take part in the discussion.

Report on the 2016–2025 period

The main focus will be a discussion of a report on the state of Bulgarian industry during the 2016–2025 period. The document was prepared by the Confederation of Bulgarian Industry and will place the sector’s current problems and possible development prospects at the center of the discussions.

The aim of the forum is to encourage dialogue between institutions, business and academia and to help outline solutions for building a more competitive and sustainable Bulgarian industry.

CEC to present certificates to Iotova and Valchev

Later in the day, the Central Election Commission will present the certificates to Iliana Iotova, elected president, and Kiril Valchev, elected vice president. The official ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in the National Assembly building.

The event will be the second highlight in Iotova’s schedule for the day, following her participation in the forum on the development of Bulgarian industry.

Sources: bta.bg, times.bg, dariknews.bg