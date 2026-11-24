Parts of Sofia and the village of German will be without water on November 25 due to the installation of shut-off valves and construction and repair work. The interruptions have been scheduled by “Sofiyska Voda”.

“Gurdova Glava”

Water supplies in the Gurdova Glava area will be shut off from 09:00 to 19:00. The affected area is between Pancharitsa, Boyna Slava, Ivan Bagryanov, Dobri Bozhilov, Studen Kladenets, Botko Voyvoda, Klek and Srebrista Lipa streets.

If the construction and repair work continues for more than 12 hours, an alternative water supply will be provided by a water tanker on Pancharitsa Street at the intersection with Manol Todorov Street.

German village

In the village of German, water will be shut off from 09:30 to 21:30 on Gradina Street, in the section from Bone Hadzhibonev Street to Khan Asparuh Street.

If the repairs continue for more than 12 hours, a water tanker will be stationed on Gradina Street at the intersection with Druzhba Street. Sofiyska Voda said that the work is expected to improve the management of the water supply network and limit the areas of any potential future disruptions to the water supply.

Affected residents can obtain information by calling 0800 121 21 or follow the progress of the field work through the company’s Virtual Information Centre.